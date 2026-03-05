Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial properties in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia

4 properties total found
Commercial property 59 m² in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Commercial property 59 m²
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 59 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្មសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង បុរីជីបម៉ុង ៥០ម 💲តម្លៃ: 230, 000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហ…
$230,000
Commercial property in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Commercial property
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
This beautiful shophouse is a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a comfortable living s…
$90,000
Commercial property 197 m² in Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
Commercial property 197 m²
Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 197 m²
Floor 3
This 3‑storey shophouse sits inside the organized Borey ML Green Land township, offering a p…
$155,000
Commercial property 68 m² in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Commercial property 68 m²
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 68 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្មសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង បុរីជីបម៉ុង ៥០ម 💲តម្លៃ: 230, 000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហ…
$230,000
