Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Pou Senchey
  4. Commercial

Commercial properties in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 201 m² in Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Commercial property 201 m²
Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 201 m²
Floor 3
This 3-floor shophouse in Chip Mong Pochentong offers a flexible layout suitable for both re…
$800
Leave a request
Commercial property 575 m² in Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Commercial property 575 m²
Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Area 575 m²
📣📣 ឃ្លាំងសម្រាប់លក់ និងជួល 📍 ទីតាំង: ក្បែរបុរី ជីបម៉ុង ពោធិ៍ចិនតុង 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 450, 000$ (ចរ…
$450,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go