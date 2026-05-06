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Penthouses for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Varna, Bulgaria
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Description of object: For sale is a turnkey house in a modern, gated complex called Forest …
$281,522
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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