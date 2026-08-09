Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Tsarevo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

;
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Description of object: We are offering a cozy two-story house for sale in the village of Bul…
$68,156
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34062404 Price: 400,700 eurosLocality: CinemoreRoom: 6Total area: 200.35 square meters.Fl…
$458,138
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Lozenets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/2
ID33939906A two-storey villa is offered for sale in the Lalov Egrek complex in Lozenets, fir…
$194,959
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34062398Price: 294,515 euros.Locality: CinemoreRoom: 6Total area: 200.35 square meters.Fl…
$336,650
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34062402 Price: 364,637 euros.Locality: CinemoreRoom: 6Total area: 200.35 square meters.F…
$417,806
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sinemorets, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sinemorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Cottage village of closed type, consisting of 10 houses, which form a harmonious ensemble of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Villa
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 6 670 m²
$3,57M
Leave a request
House in Lozenets, Bulgaria
House
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 175 m²
Real estate’s agency KVADRAT presents you exclusively one floored, luxury house with floor a…
$843,712
Leave a request

Properties features in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go