Triadica
Bulgaria
Residential
Triadica
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Triadica, Bulgaria
Apartment
Clear all
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
92 m²
1/6
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
110 m²
5/6
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
272 m²
9/9
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
58 m²
6
€108,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
119 m²
4/9
€237,640
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
73 m²
5/6
€134,970
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
68 m²
4/8
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
56 m²
5/7
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
100 m²
2/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Krastova in a quiet and peacef…
€182,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
62 m²
4
€114,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
84 m²
3/8
€144,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
122 m²
3/9
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! Top payment scheme - 20% in a preliminary contract and …
€240,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
290 m²
9/10
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
191 m²
7/9
€357,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
116 m²
2/9
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! Top payment scheme - 20% in a preliminary contract and …
€223,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
135 m²
4/9
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! Top payment scheme - 20% in a preliminary contract and …
€246,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
135 m²
2/9
€259,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
108 m²
3/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom penthouse apartment in. Krastova vada in a …
€219,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
106 m²
2/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER ! DREAM WISHEN EVENIATIENTS Two-bedroom apartment for sale…
€201,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
125 m²
3/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN EVENIATI Seller's apartment for sale in a hi…
€233,488
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
106 m²
3/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN EVENIATIENTS Two-bedroom apartment for sale …
€199,920
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
78 m²
2/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN EVENIMES One bedroom apartment for sale in a…
€149,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
145 m²
5/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
125 m²
5/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
169 m²
€388,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
70 m²
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
168 m²
€385,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
159 m²
€286,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
224 m²
4/5
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
107 m²
4/12
€152,439
Recommend
Leave a request
