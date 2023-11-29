Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Triadica
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Triadica, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
62 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/6
€160,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/6
€210,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 272 m²
Floor 9/9
€750,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 6
€108,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 119 m²
Floor 4/9
€237,640
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/6
€134,970
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/8
€125,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/7
€130,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Krastova in a quiet and peacef…
€182,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 4
€114,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/8
€144,990
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/9
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! Top payment scheme - 20% in a preliminary contract and …
€240,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 290 m²
Floor 9/10
€550,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 191 m²
Floor 7/9
€357,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/9
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! Top payment scheme - 20% in a preliminary contract and …
€223,400
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Floor 4/9
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! Top payment scheme - 20% in a preliminary contract and …
€246,800
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/9
€259,400
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 108 m²
Floor 3/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom penthouse apartment in. Krastova vada in a …
€219,600
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER ! DREAM WISHEN EVENIATIENTS Two-bedroom apartment for sale…
€201,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN EVENIATI Seller's apartment for sale in a hi…
€233,488
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN EVENIATIENTS Two-bedroom apartment for sale …
€199,920
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN EVENIMES One bedroom apartment for sale in a…
€149,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
€280,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
€240,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 169 m²
€388,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
€155,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 168 m²
€385,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 159 m²
€286,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 224 m²
Floor 4/5
€565,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/12
€152,439
Leave a request

Properties features in Triadica, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir