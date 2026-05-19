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Terraced Townhouses for sale in Bulgaria

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3 bedroom townthouse in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom townthouse
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Grand Village: Luxury two-storey townhouse with fireplace and mountain views!Looking for the…
$204,495
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