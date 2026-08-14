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Townhouses for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom townthouse
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Description of object: We offer you a spacious and fully furnished terraced house with appro…
$250,142
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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