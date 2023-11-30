Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Land
  4. Sveti Vlas

Lands for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Plot of land with Sea view, only 70 meters to the beach in Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates of…
€345,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
€2,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir