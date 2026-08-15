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Residential properties for sale in Sungurlare, Bulgaria

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4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bosilkovo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Bosilkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Floor 2/5
# 31209092For sale it is offered:House of 2 floors in the village of Bosilkovo, Sungurlare c…
$62,913
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Apartment in Sungurlare, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sungurlare, Bulgaria
Area 30 000 m²
Vineyard Plot in Sungurlare, Burgas Province We offer for sale a vineyard plot located in Su…
$18,545
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Podvis, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Podvis, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/1
House with swimming pool and sauna in Podvis village, Burgas regionPrice - 105,000 eurosArea…
$120,022
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Apartment in Zavet, Bulgaria
Apartment
Zavet, Bulgaria
Furnished house in a quiet and peaceful village, 72 km from Burgas Location The village is …
$58,814
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