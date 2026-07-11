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Villas for sale in Sredets, Bulgaria

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sredets, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a cozy house located in the picturesque village of …
$97,632
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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