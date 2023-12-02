Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Land
  4. Sredets

Lands for sale in Sredets, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
€12,200
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Prohod, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Prohod, Bulgaria
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir