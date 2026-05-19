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Terraced Houses for sale in Sredets, Bulgaria

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2 bedroom house in Sredets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sredets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 Country house: separate house with 2 bedrooms in the village of Debelt (common middle)We o…
$179,986
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