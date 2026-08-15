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Apartments for sale in Sredets, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sredets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a cozy small two-room apartment, located on the gro…
$62,233
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sredets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sredets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Description of object: We are offering a small 2-room apartment in the center of Sredets wit…
$62,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
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