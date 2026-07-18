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Villas for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Objektbeschreibung: ACTION to 31.12.2025! TOP PROPOSAL OF THE KREED OF THE SEA! Only now we …
$639,460
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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