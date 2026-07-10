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Townhouses for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Townhouse in Sofia, Bulgaria
Townhouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
$987,176
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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