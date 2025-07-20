Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garage for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Bestay Property presents a penthouse with two open parking spaces and one underground parkin…
$1,64M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
$1,09M
