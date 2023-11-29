Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Sofia City Province
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria

сommercial property
40
restaurants
4
offices
10
shops
9
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Investment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
€35,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir