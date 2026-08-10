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Hotels for sale in Smolyan, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
Hotel in Chepelare, Bulgaria
Hotel
Chepelare, Bulgaria
Description of object: For sale is a successfully operated family hotel located in the centr…
$1,86M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 700 m² in Devin, Bulgaria
Hotel 700 m²
Devin, Bulgaria
Rooms 17
Area 700 m²
Kvadrat Agency sells a hotel located in a quiet neighborhood of Devin. It is a good opportun…
$435,669
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