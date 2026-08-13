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Residential properties for sale in Sliven, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Sliven, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sliven, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 922 m²
Floor 4/4
#23720287Luxury mansion in Sliven Luxury 4-storey mansion in Peach Valley, Sliven.Cost: 905 …
$824,860
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