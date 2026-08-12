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Short-term rental flats and apartments in Burgas, Bulgaria

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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
🏠We offer a short-term (from 10 days) or long-term (from 12 months - 350 euros / month) full…
$40
per night
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/5
✅ All nearby: Within walking distance supermarket Mladost, Shell, pharmacies and restaurants…
$34
per night
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/6
For rent a cozy 2-room apartment (1+1) on the first line in St. Vlas, Arena 1 complex.The ma…
$52
per night
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
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