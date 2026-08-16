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Residential properties for sale in Razgrad, Bulgaria

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kubrat, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kubrat, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this 2 bedroom house, with plot of land 720 sq…
$101,714
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 room apartment in Tsar Kaloyan, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Tsar Kaloyan, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/2
IBG Real Estate sells industrial premise with a total area of 126 sq.m. on the 3rd floor, di…
$29,066
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Kubrat, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kubrat, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this 3 bedroom house, with plot of land 2083 s…
$78,650
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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