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Villas with garden for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡Elegant Villa with spacious courtyard in Victoria Hill - Documents ready!We bring to your a…
$437,957
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Properties features in Pomorie, Bulgaria

with Terrace
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