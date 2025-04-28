Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Pomorie
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Aheloy
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer an ideal first point of contact for all Germans who are thinking about emigrating f…
$285
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
Available for long-term rental from September. We offer an ideal first port of call for all …
$228
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer an ideal first point of contact for all Germans who are thinking about emigrating f…
$285
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/6
2-room apartment for long-term rental in the attic – Chateau Aheloy 2, Aheloy, Bulgaria We o…
$455
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go