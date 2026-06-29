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Chalets for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Description of object: We are offering a modern single-family house in Kamenar (Pomorie) for…
$227,756
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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