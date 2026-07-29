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Houses with garage for sale in Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria

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4 bedroom house in Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this comfortable one-storied house located in a peacefu…
$153,552
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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