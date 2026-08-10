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Houses for sale in Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Klimentovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Klimentovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious rural property located in a peaceful and …
$32,476
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom house in Karantsi, Bulgaria
1 bedroom house
Karantsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this renovated two-storey house located in a well-devel…
$52,519
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this solid brick-built house with a spacious garden, lo…
$22,970
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Klimentovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Klimentovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this countryside property with a large garden, located …
$26,511
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this comfortable one-storied house located in a peacefu…
$153,552
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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