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Residential properties for sale in Pleven, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Pleven, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pleven, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer you this amazing property with house, perfectly maintai…
$110,110
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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