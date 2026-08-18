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Residential properties for sale in Mladost, Bulgaria

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apartments
18
34 properties total found
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 49 m²
New residential building in Varna - comfort and quality in every detailLocationThe building …
$98,823
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 99 m²
Newly built residential complex in Varna, sq.AdvantagesExcellent location, communication are…
$188,683
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 79 m²
Residential building with apartments in the fastest growing area of Varna - PchelinaLocation…
$143,829
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
$154,629
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
New residential complex of 3 modern buildings in Varna, in the area "Delta Planet Mall"Locat…
$93,010
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment in one of the central districts of Varna, near the large shopping center…
$162,651
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 61 m²
Residential building with apartments in the fastest growing area of Varna - PchelinaLocation…
$77,907
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment with 2 bedrooms + underground parking space + storage in a residential complex wit…
$335,603
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with pool with mineral water, VarnaLocationJust 4 bus…
$290,656
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 58 m²
Residential project in the fastest growing area of Varna - PchelinaLocationThe area of Pchel…
$86,897
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2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
A wonderful two-stay dwelling on the nyama and 1 minute walking distance from the metro stat…
$123,006
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 59 m²
New modern residential complex in Varna in the area with amenitiesAdvantagesGood access to m…
$138,352
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 2 bedrooms in Varna, in a dynamically developing area of PchelinaAd…
$234,850
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 49 m²
New modern apartment building in Varna, Revozdan districtLocationThe location of the buildin…
$77,052
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 69 m²
Residential skyscraper complex with high-class apartments in the city of Varna, residential …
$127,986
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 71 m²
Newly built residential complex in Varna, near the Metro and 2 minutes drive from Delta Mall…
$102,195
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2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
$133,804
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Real estate agency KVADRAT offers to your attention a lovely one-bedroom, furnished apartmen…
$124,746
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 1 224 m²
We offer you a plot of 1224 sq. m., located on a quiet street in the Vazrazhdane area, not f…
$1,34M
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Plot in an industrial zone in the city of Varna. Benefits -Great location in a communicati…
$413,600
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
$94,366
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$99,515
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 2
$94,366
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
$92,484
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
Apartment B3Modern, with a luxurious facade and finishing works, the residential house "Prem…
$126,868
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Price on request
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Price on request
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Sofia City, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia City, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/8
modern, with luxury facade and finishing work residential building „ Premium Mladost Residen…
$126,264
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