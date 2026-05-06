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Hotels for sale in Letnitsa, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Hotel 1 319 m² in Letnitsa, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 319 m²
Letnitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 23
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 21
Area 1 319 m²
Number of floors 3
Operating Hotel Business for Sale | Letnitsa, Lovech Region IBG Real Estates is pleased to o…
$993,356
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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