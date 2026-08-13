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Residential properties for sale in Kyustendil, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
House in Kyustendil, Bulgaria
House
Kyustendil, Bulgaria
Area 350 m²
Gazifirana    • Tukhla • From the garage • Internet entry • Breed • Saniran
$177,717
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