Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Kovachevtsi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kovachevtsi, Bulgaria

;
1 property total found
5 room house in Kovachevtsi, Bulgaria
5 room house
Kovachevtsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
$173,069
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kovachevtsi, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go