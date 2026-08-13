Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Kalofer
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kalofer, Bulgaria

;
1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Kalofer, Bulgaria
Villa 4 rooms
Kalofer, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
"SQARE" agency has available for it's clients and colleagues: Sunny,spacious and cozy vil…
$27,119
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go