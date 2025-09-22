Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Kableshkovo
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

сommercial property
6
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 210 m² in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 210 m²
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 210 m²
Description of object: EXCLUSIVE OFFER! We offer for sale a large and beautiful fully furnis…
$328,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go