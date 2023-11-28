Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Land
  4. Izgrev

Lands for sale in Izgrev, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 6 982 m²
€1,79M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 4 967 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 11 929 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Studentski grad,  Krikor Azaryan Str   Area: 5956 sq. M. / Two bedroom…
€300,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir