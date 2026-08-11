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Residential properties for sale in Harmanli, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Harmanli, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
$176,234
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3 bedroom house in Izvorovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Izvorovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
$83,486
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Properties features in Harmanli, Bulgaria

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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