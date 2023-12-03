Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gorna Oryahovitsa, Bulgaria

1 property total found
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Byala, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Property situated in a picturesque village near Yantra River and the town of Byala, Ruse Dis…
€59,990
