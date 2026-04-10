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Hotels for sale in Chernomorets, Bulgaria

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Hotel 210 m² in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Hotel 210 m²
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Description of object: We are offering a large house in Chernomorets for sale, located only …
$233,766
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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