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Сommercial property in Chernomorets, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
Hotel 210 m² in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Hotel 210 m²
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Description of object: We are offering a large house in Chernomorets for sale, located only …
$233,766
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 6 686 m² in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Commercial property 6 686 m²
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 6 686 m²
ID 34055772We sell an attractive plot for resort construction in the village of Chernomorets…
$655,993
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