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Hotels for sale in Chepelare, Bulgaria

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Hotel in Chepelare, Bulgaria
Hotel
Chepelare, Bulgaria
Description of object: For sale is a successfully operated family hotel located in the centr…
$1,86M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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