Houses for sale in Byala, Bulgaria

3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Byala, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Property situated in a picturesque village near Yantra River and the town of Byala, Ruse Dis…
€59,990
4 room house in Byala, Bulgaria
4 room house
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 177 m²
Floor 2
€220,000
5 room house in Byala, Bulgaria
5 room house
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 923 m²
Floor 4
€620,000
Properties features in Byala, Bulgaria

