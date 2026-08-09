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Houses for sale in Byala, Bulgaria

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4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for an affordable property with great potential? This two-storey house in the villag…
$15,624
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
5 bedroom house in Byala, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious unfurnished two-story house with a yard in the town of Byala, Varna regi…
$250,769
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3 bedroom house in Byala, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious furnished two-story house in the town of Byala, Varna region. The hou…
$214,074
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a spacious furnished one-story house with a yard in the town of Byala, Varna region…
$196,487
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