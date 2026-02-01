Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Byala
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Byala, Bulgaria

1 BHK
15
2 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious unfurnished "turnkey" one-bedroom apartment with a partial SEA VIEW in t…
$90,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Byala, Bulgaria

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go