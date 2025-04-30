Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Burgas, Bulgaria

Nesebar
4
Aheloy
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer an ideal first point of contact for all Germans who are thinking about emigrating f…
$285
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer you a 2 room apartment with a living space of 60sqm for long-term rental from 1 yea…
$456
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer you a 3 room apartment with 2 bedrooms in the Sunny Day 5 near the sun beach in Bul…
$341
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 room apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/4
Cozy studio for long-term rent on the Black Sea in the Rutland Bay complex. We are looking f…
$455
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer an ideal first point of contact for all Germans who are thinking about emigrating f…
$285
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/6
We offer you a 3 room apartment for rent until May 2025 in Sunny Victory on Sunny Beach in B…
$455
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 14/21
You are looking for a cozy two -bedroom apartment for your family. Your wishes are for space…
$1,553
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
Available for long-term rental from September. We offer an ideal first port of call for all …
$228
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/6
2-room apartment for long-term rental in the attic – Chateau Aheloy 2, Aheloy, Bulgaria We o…
$455
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/6
We offer you a 3 room apartment for rent until May 2025 in Sunny Victory on Sunny Beach in B…
$456
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go