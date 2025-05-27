Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Nesebar, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/6
We offer you a 3 room apartment for rent until May 2025 in Sunny Victory on Sunny Beach in B…
$456
per month
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 room apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/4
Cozy studio for long-term rent on the Black Sea in the Rutland Bay complex. We are looking f…
$456
per month
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
