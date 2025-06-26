Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Эксклюзивное предложение!!! Совершенно новые дома в стиле ФАХВЕРК с захватывающим ПАНОРАМН…
$414,816
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go