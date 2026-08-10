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Houses for sale in Borovo, Bulgaria

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3 bedroom house in Ekzarh Iosif, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Ekzarh Iosif, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this rural property, located in a picturesque and very …
$14,614
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
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