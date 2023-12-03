Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Borovo

Residential properties for sale in Borovo, Bulgaria

1 property total found
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Borovo, Bulgaria
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Borovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property with stunning view located at the beginning of a very picturesque village, set at t…
€42,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Borovo, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir