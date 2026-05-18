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Terraced Apartments for sale in Bansko, Bulgaria

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1 BHK
5
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mesta, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Mesta, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a MOUNTAIN VIEW in the Green Life S…
$106,030
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Properties features in Bansko, Bulgaria

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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