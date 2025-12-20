Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Balchik
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Balchik, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Description of object: We offer you a spacious, high-quality built bungalow with a large pro…
$246,201
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gurkovo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gurkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Description of object: We offer you a newly built, single-story detached house constructed a…
$245,087
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Balchik, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go