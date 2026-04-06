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Residential properties for sale in Asenovgrad, Bulgaria

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Asenovgrad, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Asenovgrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
We bring to your attention a new four-storey residential building in Asenovgrad. The facilit…
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
Русский
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Properties features in Asenovgrad, Bulgaria

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