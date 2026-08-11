Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Aitos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Aitos, Bulgaria

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Aytos, Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aytos, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 129 m²
Description of object: We present you a modern 3-room house in Aytos. It is located within w…
$239,797
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Aytos, Bulgaria
House
Aytos, Bulgaria
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious furnished two-story house with a yard in the town of Aytos. The house…
$209,723
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Chernograd, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Chernograd, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Two-Storey House with 6 Bedrooms | Aytos Municipality, 40 km to Burgas We are pleased to o…
$125,788
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aitos, Bulgaria

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go